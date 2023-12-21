Australia's Tahlia McGrath slams her third WTest fifty: Key stats

McGrath steadied the ship after Australia suffered early blows

Australian batter Tahlia McGrath has slammed her third half-century in Women's Tests. The middle-order batter reached the mark on Day 1 of the one-off Test against India Women at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. She lifted the Aussies, who elected to bat, from 7-2. However, the 28-year-old departed right scoring a quickfire fifty. Here are the key stats.

A rescuing knock from McGrath

McGrath came to the middle after Australia lost both Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry within the first two overs, with just seven runs on the board. McGrath then added 80 runs with opener Beth Mooney, who departed for 40. The former was dismissed before Mooney for 50 off 56 balls (8 fours). As mentioned, it was her third WTest fifty.

Fastest Test fifty by an Australian woman

McGrath reached her half-century off 52 deliveries, the fastest by an Australian in WTests. Overall, this is the fifth-highest half-century by a woman in Test cricket.

A look at her WTest career

McGrath made her Test debut during the one-off match against England in 2017. She scored 47 runs and took three wickets in that match. Notably, McGrath started her career as a bowling all-rounder. She then earned a promotion. With the bat, she has raced to 273 runs from five WTests at 39.00. The right-arm seamer also owns nine wickets at 24.00.