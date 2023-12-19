Uncapped spinner Manimaran Siddharth joins LSG for Rs. 2.4 crore

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:55 pm Dec 19, 202306:55 pm

LSG have secured the services of left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth (Photo credit: X/@LucknowIPL)

Lucknow Super Giants have acquired the services of uncapped spinner Manimaran Siddharth for Rs. 2.4 crore at the Indian Premier League 2024 auction in Dubai. RCB were also in the mix as they fought till the end but it was LSG, who secured their man. Siddharth has been associated with DC and KKR though he has not featured in a single IPL match.

A look at his exploits in T20s

The 25-year-old mystery spinner represents Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket. Siddharth, who is a left-arm spinner has claimed 18 wickets in seven T20 matches while scalping three four-wicket hauls. The mystery spinner has scalped 26 wickets in 17 List A matches while picking up 27 wickets in seven First Class matches. He can be a very handy spinner in Lucknow's slow pitches.

LSG welcomes Siddharth!