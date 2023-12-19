IPL 2024 auction: Kartik Tyagi joins the Gujarat Titans

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:48 pm Dec 19, 202306:48 pm

Tyagi owns 15 wickets in the IPL

Uncapped pacer Kartik Tyagi has been sold to the Gujarat Titans for Rs. 60 lakh in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The right-arm pacer has pace in his arsenal and his ability to extract bounce makes him an even greater asset. He had a base price of Rs. 20 lakh before GT got him. Here are his stats.

Here are his IPL numbers

The fast bowler has so far represented Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He made his debut in the competition in 2020, for RR. He famously defended four runs in the final over against Punjab Kings in 2021. Coming to his IPL numbers, the 23-year-old owns 15 scalps in 19 games though his economy of 9.98 is on the higher side.

His overall numbers in the format

Tyagi, a part of India's 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup squad, has featured in 32 T20 games so far. He has returned with 25 scalps in these games at an economy rate of 9.19. Besides, the youngster also owns 29 scalps in 17 List A games. He has also played a couple of First-Class matches, returning with three wickets.