Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian pacer with this ODI record

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian pacer with this ODI record

By Parth Dhall 04:22 pm Dec 17, 202304:22 pm

Arshdeep took his maiden five-wicket haul in the format (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh starred for India as they bowled out South Africa for just 116 at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. The left-arm seamer, who perturbed the Proteas in tandem with Avesh Khan, took five wickets. Arshdeep took his maiden five-wicket haul in the format. He has also become the first Indian pacer with an ODI fifer against the Proteas in SA.

2/4

Reeza Hendricks was Arshdeep's maiden ODI wicket

SA had a horrible start after electing to bat. They lost both Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen in the second over. Arshdeep Singh, bowling his first over, dismissed the duo on back-to-back balls. Tony de Zorzi and Aiden Markram counter-attacked for the next few overs, but Arshdeep removed the latter eventually. Heinrich Klaasen and Andile Phehlukwayo were Arshdeep's last two scalps.

3/4

Arshdeep's maiden ODI fifer

Arshdeep's brilliance meant the Proteas suffered early blows in the match. The left-arm seamer took five wickets for just 37 runs in 10 overs. It was his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Arshdeep, India's mainstay T20I seamer, also took his maiden wicket in the 50-over format. He did not have a wicket in his first three ODIs.

4/4

Third Indian with an ODI fifer in SA

Arshdeep has become only the third Indian to take a five-wicket haul in South Africa in ODI cricket. He is only behind Ashish Nehra (6/23 vs ENG, WC 2003) and Yuzvendra Chahal (5/22 vs SA, 2018) on this list. This means Arshdeep is now the only Indian pacer to record an ODI fifer against South Africa in the Rainbow Nation.