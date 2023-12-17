1st ODI: India dismantle SA for 116; Arshdeep, Avesh shine

1st ODI: India dismantle SA for 116; Arshdeep, Avesh shine

By Parth Dhall 04:03 pm Dec 17, 2023

Arshdeep Singh took his maiden ODI fifer (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India bowled South Africa out for a mere 116 in the 1st ODI at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan wreaked havoc, reducing the Proteas to 58/7. The duo didn't allow the hosts any comeback thereafter. Arshdeep went on to take his maiden ODI fifer. Andile Phehlukwayo was the only South African batter to cross the 30-run mark (33).

SA lose four batters in first powerplay

SA had a horrible start after electing to bat. They lost both Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen in the second over. Arshdeep Singh, bowling his first over, dismissed the duo on back-to-back balls. Tony de Zorzi and Aiden Markram counter-attacked for the next few overs, but Arshdeep removed the latter eventually. Heinrich Klaasen fell to Arshdeep in 10th over. SA were 52/4.

SA's lowest score at fall of the sixth wicket (home)

The two deliveries that followed the 1st powerplay saw Markam and Wiaan Mulder depart. Avesh did the damage in his second over. SA were eventually down to 52/6 in the 11th over. This is now the lowest score at the fall of the sixth wicket for SA at home, as per Cricbuzz (Previous-lowest: 66/6 against Australia in 2002).

Arshdeep takes his maiden five-wicket haul

Arshdeep's brilliance meant the Proteas suffered early blows in the match. Phehlukwayo was his final scalp. Arshdeep took five wickets for just 37 runs in 10 overs. It was his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Notably, the left-arm seamer also took his maiden wicket in the format. He did not have a wicket in his first three ODIs.

Third Indian with an ODI fifer in SA

Arshdeep has become only the third Indian to take a five-wicket haul in South Africa in ODI cricket. He is only behind Ashish Nehra (6/23 vs ENG, WC 2003) and Yuzvendra Chahal (5/22 vs SA, 2018) on this list. This means Arshdeep is now the only Indian pacer to record an ODI fifer against South Africa in the Rainbow Nation.

Avesh shines with the ball

As mentioned, Markram and Mulder were the first two scalps of Avesh. The right-arm seamer then got rid of the dangerous David Miller and Keshav Maharaj to complete his four-wicket haul. He conceded just 27 runs in eight overs, including as many as three maidens. Like Arshdeep, the former registered his maiden four-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

Phehlukwayo scores a 49-ball 33

While the SA batters continued to depart, Phehlukwayo held his ground for a while. He scored 33 off 49 balls, a knock laced with 3 fours and 2 sixes. Notably, de Zorzi was SA's next-best run-scorer (28).