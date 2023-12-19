Royal Challengers Bangalore buy Yash Dayal for Rs. 5 crore

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:38 pm Dec 19, 202306:38 pm

Yash Dayal joins the Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2024 (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore bought uncapped speedster Yash Dayal for Rs. 5 crore in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction in Dubai. RCB had a fierce bidding war with Gujarat Titans, Dayal's former employers. Eventually, RCB won the battle and secured the UP pacer. This will be Dayal's second IPL stint after he featured for GT for two seasons. Here are further details.

Dayal featured for the Gujarat Titans

Dayal joined GT back in the IPL 2022 auction for Rs. 3.20 crore. He has featured in 14 IPL matches for the Titans, scalping 13 wickets. His economy of 10.02 is on the higher side. Dayal had an underwhelming IPL 2023 as he scalped only two wickets. Overall, the 26-year-old speedster has picked up 38 wickets in 42 T20 matches at 29.

