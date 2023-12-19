Delhi Capitals buy Kumar Kushagra for Rs. 7.20 crore: Details

Delhi Capitals buy Kumar Kushagra for Rs. 7.20 crore: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 06:25 pm Dec 19, 2023

DC have gone big on Kumar Kushagra (Photo credit: X/@DelhiCapitals)

The Indian Premier League 2024 auction saw Delhi Capitals spend a chunk of money to rope in Jharkhand's Kumar Kushagra for Rs. 7.20 crore. Kushagra entered with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Kushagra, a potent middle-order batter, has become Jharkhand's first-choice wicket-keeper, with Ishan Kishan representing India. DC will hope to utilize the player well in the IPL 2024 season.

A look at the player's stats

19-year-old Kushagra has featured in 11 T20 matches to date, scoring 140 runs at 15.55. His strike rate reads 117.64. In 23 matches in the 50-over format, Kushagra has amassed 700 runs at 46.66. He owns seven fifties with the best score of 98. Meanwhile, in FC cricket, the youngster has smashed 868 runs at 39.45. He owns a double-century (266).

