Uncapped Sameer Rizvi joins CSK for Rs. 8.40 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 05:46 pm Dec 19, 202305:46 pm

Sameer Rizvi has been purchased by CSK (Photo credit: X/@ChennaiIPL)

Uttar Pradesh cricketer Sameer Rizvi was bought by the Chennai Super Kings after they out Rs. 8.40 crore for his services at the Indian Premier League 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday. Rizvi joins the list in terms of the most expensive uncapped Indian players in IPL auction history. Notably, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals bid as well before CSK won the battle.

A look at Rizvi's stats

Rizvi has played a handful of 11 T20s, scoring 295 runs. He averages 49.16 with the best score of 75*. His strike rate reads a decent 134.70. He owns two fifties. Meanwhile, he has also played 11 List A matches, scoring 205 runs.

Decoding some of the costliest deals in the past

Avesh Khan holds the record as the most expensive uncapped Indian player to date. LSG shelled out Rs. 10 crore for him in the IPL 2022 auction. Krishnappa Gowtham (Rs. 9.25 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs. 9 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs. 9 crore), Krunal Pandya (Rs. 8.80 crore), and Varun Chakravarthy (Rs. 8.40 crore) are the other expensive uncapped Indians in the past.