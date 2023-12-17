Perth Test: Mitchell Marsh smokes twin fifties against Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:45 pm Dec 17, 202302:45 pm

Marsh was instrumental to Australia's emphatic 360-run triumph (Source: X/@ICC)

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh smoked twin fifties in the recently-concluded opening Test against Pakistan in Perth. He batted with remarkable intent in both innings and recorded scores worth 90 and 63*. The all-rounder, who was picked ahead of Cameron Green, certainly justified his selection. His brilliance was instrumental to Australia's emphatic 360-run triumph. Here we look at his stats.

Another fine knock from Marsh

Marsh was unfortunate to miss out on a ton in the first innings, having been dismissed for 90 off 107 balls (15 fours, 1 six). Meanwhile, in the second innings, he arrived to bat with the scorecard reading 107/4. The dasher again attacked the bowlers straightaway and returned unbeaten on 63 (68 balls). He smoked six boundaries and two maximums in his second outing.

Here are his stats

Notably, each of Marsh's three Test centuries have come against England. He could have scored his first Test ton against a non-England team. Marsh, who made his Test debut in 2014, has now raced to 1,663 runs from 36 Tests at an average of 29.7. The tally includes six half-centuries. Versus Pakistan, Marsh now owns 347 Test runs, averaging 38.55 (50s: 3).

50 Test wickets loading for Marsh

It must be noted that Marsh, who is a right-arm fast bowler, has also contributed decently with the ball. He owns 46 Test wickets at an average of 39.65. His lone Test fifer came against England in Ashes 2019. The 32-year-old got the price scalp of Babar Azam in the Perth Test, in Pakistan's first innings.

How did the game pan out?

Opting to bat first, Australia posted 487 thanks to David Warner's 164. Debutant Aamer Jamal claimed six wickets. Pakistan could only manage 271 in reply as Imam-ul-Haq made 62. Nathan Lyon dismissed three batters. Usman Khawaja (90*) and Marsh (63*) helped Australia declare their second innings at 233/5. Chasing 450, Pakistan were folded for 89. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took three wickets apiece.