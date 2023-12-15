Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 final: Presenting the statistical preview

By Gaurav Tripathi

Deepak Hooda is the third-leading run-getter this season (Source: X/@BCCI)

Haryana are gearing up to meet Rajasthan in the final of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The iconic Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host the marquee clash on December 16 (Saturday). An action-packed contest is on the cards as both teams are unbeaten in the competition so far. Here we look at the statistical preview of the final game.

Haryana are on a winning spree

Haryana have been at their best in the tournament and are one of the prime contenders to lift the cup. They were unbeaten in the group stage, winning all seven clashes in Group C, and progressed to the quarter-finals. Haryana defeated Bengal by four wickets in the quarter-final. In the semi-final game, they got the better of Tamil Nadu by 63 runs.

Another unbeaten team in 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

As mentioned, Rajasthan are also unbeaten in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. They won all their six group stage games, topping Group D. They hammered Kerala in the quarter-final, registering a 200-run victory. Skipper Deepak Hooda scored a brilliant 180 in the semi-final game against Karnataka as Rajasthan won by six wickets.

Maiden final appearance for Haryana

It must be noted that Haryana have qualified for the final for the first time in VHT history. Meanwhile, Rajasthan have advanced to the summit clash for the second time in the List A competition. They lost to eventual champions Mumbai in the final of the 2006-2007 VHT. They would not want to miss out on the title this time around.

Key performers for Haryana

With 365 runs at 45.62, Ankit Kumar is Haryana's leading run-getter in the competition. Rahul Tewatia, who has scored 328 runs, has been striking at 131.20 this season. He has only been dismissed once. With 18 scalps at an economy of 3.70, Yuzvendra Chahal is Haryana's leading wicket-taker. Harshal Patel (16), Anshul Kamboj (15), and Sumit Kumar (15) have also been among the wickets.

Key performers for Rajasthan

With 480 runs at a strike rate of 105.96, Hooda is the third-leading run-getter this season. Abhijeet Tomar (261) and Mahipal Lomror (249) are the other Rajasthan batters with 200-plus runs this season. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is Rajasthan's leading wicket-taker this season, 17 scalps at 14.35. Aniket Choudhary (15) and Khaleel Ahmed (13) have also been among the wickets.