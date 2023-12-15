2024 T20 World Cup: New York to host India-Pakistan encounter

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:36 pm Dec 15, 202302:36 pm

New York will host the 2024 T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

The high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup will be played on the outskirts of New York. An agreement has been reached to form a 34,000-seater stadium at Eisenhower Park in Long Island. The 2024 T20 WC will be co-hosted by the USA and West Indies in June. The full schedule will soon be released by the ICC.

America to use three venues for the tournament

As per reports, three venues in the USA have been confirmed namely the Central Broward Park in Florida, Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, and Eisenhower Park in Long Island. The first two are proper cricket stadiums while a new stadium will be set for the tournament at Eisenhower Park. According to the latest census data, the area has a massive Indian and Pakistani population.

Organisers agree to start India matches early

The major problem that comes with New York hosting the iconic clash is the 10-and-a-half-hour time difference with the Indian Standard Time. This can be a cause of concern for the Indian audience so the organisers are planning to schedule India's matches early in the morning to cater for the Indian television audience.

ICC wrapped up the inspection of the venues

According to reports, the ICC recently completed their inspection of the different venues in the West Indies and also in the USA. While there aren't any issues with the venues, there is a belief that things can be improved majorly. The venue for the final is yet to be decided but Kensington Oval is an early favorite. It has hosted two World Cup finals.

England won the 2022 T20 World Cup

England are the reigning champions, heading into next year's T20 World Cup. The Three Lions defeated Pakistan in the final of the last edition in Australia by five wickets. Meanwhile, India have not won the T20 World Cup since winning the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007. They reached the final in 2014 but lost to Sri Lanka in the final.