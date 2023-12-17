Australia demolish Pakistan in Perth Test: Key stats

1/12

Sports 4 min read

Australia demolish Pakistan in Perth Test: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:20 pm Dec 17, 202302:20 pm

Lyon completed 500 Test wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia have thrashed Pakistan by 360 runs in the Test series opener in Perth. It was a clinical show from the Aussies as they dominated the major part of the duel. While David Warner starred with a 164-run knock in the first innings, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon also fared well. The game concluded inside four days. Here are the key stats.

2/12

How did the game pan out?

Opting to bat first, Australia posted 487 as Warner scored a breathtaking 164. Marsh contributed with a 90-run knock. Pakistan could only manage 271 in reply as Imam-ul-Haq managed 62. Nathan Lyon dismissed three batters. Khawaja (90*) and Marsh (63*) helped Australia declare their second innings at 233/5. Chasing 450, Pakistan were folded for 89. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took three wickets apiece.

3/12

Sixth Test ton against Pakistan for Warner

Warner ended up scoring 164 in the first innings and followed it up with a duck. The southpaw now owns six tons and four fifties against Pakistan in the longest format. Warner has accumulated 1,417 runs against Pakistan in 11 Tests. While he averages 83.35 against this team, he does not average 70 or more against any other nation.

4/12

Decoding Warner's Test stats

Warner has accumulated 1,009 runs across six Tests against Pakistan at home. The tally includes five centuries and a solitary fifty. He became the second Aussie after Greg Chappell (1,200) to complete 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan at home. Overall, Warner has raced to 8,651 runs in 110 Tests at an average of 44.82.He has hammered 36 fifties and 26 centuries (200s: 3).

5/12

11,000 runs in FC cricket

Warner also raced past 11,000 runs in First-Class cricket. Playing his 141st game in the format, he has raced to 11,134 runs at an average of 45-plus. Interestingly, his strike rate is more than 70. The tally includes 34 tons and 45 half-centuries with his highest score being 335*.

6/12

1,000 Test runs against Pakistan for Smith and Khawaja

Steve Smith and Khawaja raced past 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan during the game. Playing his ninth Test against Pakistan, Khawaja has raced to 1,123 runs at a stellar average of 93.58. Smith owns 1,057 runs in this regard at 52.85. While Khawaja has raced to 5.135 Test runs at 47.54, Smith owns 9,396 Test runs at 58.36.

7/12

14,000 FC runs for Smith

Playing his 165th FC game, Smith has raced past 14,018 runs at a sensational average of 55-plus. The tally includes 48 tons and 60 half-centuries with 239 being his highest score in the format. Smith's average of 58.36 is only second to Donald Bradman (99.94) among batters with at least 5,000 Test runs.

8/12

Twin fifties for Marsh

Marsh scored 90 in Australia's first innings and backed it up with an unbeaten 63-run knock. Marsh, who made his Test debut in 2014, has now raced to 1,663 runs from 36 Tests at an average of 29.70. This was his sixth Test fifty as the tally includes three tons. With his right-arm pace, he has scalped 46 Test wickets at 39.65.

9/12

1,500 runs for Imam

Imam managed 62 and 10 in his two outings. With his 26th run, Imam became the 40th batter to accomplish 1,500 Test runs for Pakistan. Playing his 23rd Test, he has raced to 1,546 runs at 38.65. He has hammered nine fifties and three hundreds. While this was his third fifty against Australia, two of his three Test tons have come against this team.

10/12

Aamer Jamal shines with 6/111 on Test debut

Pakistan pacer Jamal showed great heart as he finished with 6/111 on debut. As per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer registered the sixth-best figures by a Pakistan bowler on Test debut. These are now the second-best figures by a debutant Pakistan bowler in an away Test. He claimed one wicket in Australia's second innings as well. Jamal owns 83 wickets in First-Class cricket in 29 matches.

11/12

500 wickets for Lyon

Lyon, who claimed 3/66 and 2/18 in the game, became the third Australian and eighth overall player to accomplish 500 (now 501) wickets. Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) are the other Aussies with the feat. Among off-spinners, only Muthiah Muralidaran (800) owns more Test wickets than Lyon. He also completed 50 Test wickets against Pakistan.

12/12

200 wickets at home for Starc

Starc also fared brilliantly in the duel, recording figures worth 2/68 and 3/31. With his third wicket in the duel, Starc became the third Aussie pacer to complete 200 (now 202) Test wickets at home. He is only behind McGrath (289) and Dennis Lillee (231) in this regard. Overall, he has completed 338 Test scalps at an average of 27.49.