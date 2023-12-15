Decoding best bowling spells by Indian bowlers in T20Is

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Decoding best bowling spells by Indian bowlers in T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:14 pm Dec 15, 202301:14 pm

Kuldeep took his second T20I fifer (Source: X/@BCCI)

Kuldeep Yadav broke the backbone of the South African batting line-up in the third and final T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg. On a track where India posted 201/6 while batting first, the hosts were folded for 95 as Kuldeep was nearly unplayable. He returned with 5/17 in just 2.5 overs. Here we decode the best spells by Indians in T20Is.

2/6

Kuldeep Yadav - 5/17 versus South Africa

Kuldeep was introduced in the 10th over and despite being smashed for a six in the fifth ball, he took Donovan Ferreira's scalp next with a delivery that kept low and spun in. In his next over, Kuldeep dismissed Keshav Maharaj with a ball that skidded through. In his third over, he dismissed Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, and David Miller to complete his fifer.

3/6

Deepak Chahar - 6/7 versus Bangladesh

The 2019 Nagpur T20I between India and Bangladesh saw Deepak Chahar claim 6/7 in 3.2 overs. These are still the best T20I figures by a full-member team player. Chasing 175, the Tigers were firmly placed at 110/2. However, Chahar's brilliance toward the end meant the Tigers were folded for 144. The right-arm pacer also claimed a stunning hat-trick in that encounter.

4/6

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 5/4 versus Afghanistan

The Dubai track looked brilliant to bat on as India posted 212/2 while batting first against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup. However, that wasn't the case when Afghanistan batted as pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar breathed fire with the new ball. Four of his five wickets came inside the powerplay as he finished with 5/4 in four overs. India, hence, recorded a thumping 101-run victory.

5/6

Kuldeep Yadav - 5/24 versus England

Kuldeep features on this list yet again as he scalped a brilliant fifer against England in the 2018 Manchester T20I. The left-arm wrist spinner ran through the English batting order, dismissing five of England's top-six batters. Kuldeep claimed 5/24 in four overs as England finished at 159/8. India eventually won by eight wickets as Kuldeep was named the Player of the Match.

6/6

Yuzvendra Chahal - 6/25 versus England

Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal starred with a six-wicket haul against England in the 2017 Bengaluru T20I. Chasing 203, the visitors were well placed at 119/2. However, Chahal then ran through their batting order, dismissing dashers like Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, and Moeen Ali. His brilliance meant England lost their last eight wickets for just eight runs. India won by 75 runs.