Mitchell Starc becomes third Australian seamer with this feat (Tests)

Sports

By Parth Dhall 11:23 am Dec 17, 202311:23 am

Starc has been sensational in Tests (Source: X/@ICC)

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has completed 200 wickets at home in Test cricket. He reached the landmark on Day 4 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at the Perth Stadium. Notably, Starc has become only the third Australian pacer to take 200 Test wickets in home conditions. Overall, he is the fifth Australian to do so. Here are the stats.

Starc enters this elite club

As mentioned, Starc is the third Australian pacer to take 200 Test wickets at home. He is only behind Glenn McGrath (289) and Dennis Lillee (231) in this regard. Overall, Starc has become the fifth Australian bowler with this feat. Legend Shane Warne (319) and Nathan Lyon (238) also have 200 Test wickets in home conditions.

Only left-arm pacer with this feat

It is worth noting that Starc has only the second left-arm bowler to take 200 Test wickets at home. Sri Lanka's spinner Rangana Herath picked up 278 scalps in this regard. This means Starc is the only left-arm pacer with this record.

A look at his Test career

Starc has been a mainstay pacer for Australia in ODI and Test cricket for over a decade. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the format, with over 330 wickets. He is behind Warne, McGrath, Lyon, and Lillee. The left-arm seamer has featured in 83 Test matches so far and averages under 28. The tally includes 14 five-wicket hauls.