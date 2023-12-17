Will Young smokes his third ODI century: Stats

Will Young smokes his third ODI century: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi

He ended up scoring an 84-ball 105 (Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand opener Will Young smoked a fiery hundred against Bangladesh in the ODI series opener in Dunedin. It was indeed an important knock from Young as the hosts were off to a shaky start. While he was watchful early on, the right-handed batter shifted gears in the latter part of the innings. He ended up scoring an 84-ball 105 (14 fours, 4 sixes).

A fine knock from Young

Batting first, NZ were off to a terrible start with Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra bagging ducks. Young then joined forces with skipper Tom Latham (92) as the duo steadied the ship with a 171-run stand for the third wicket. While Young played the second fiddle in the partnership, he went berserk toward the end as NZ posted 239/7 in their allotted 30 overs.

Breaking down Young's ODI runs

Young has now raced to 1,129 runs across 29 ODIs at 43.42. He has amassed three tons and seven fifties. Earlier this year, Young completed 1,000 ODI runs, having taken just 28 innings to get the mark. Among NZ batters, only Devon Conway (22 innings), Glenn Turner (24), Daryl Mitchell (24), and Andrew Jones (25) have reached the milestone faster.

Second-highest run-scorer for NZ in ODIs this year

The opening batter has been in impressive form in 2023. As per ESPNcricinfo, Young has raced to 889 runs across 29 matches this year at a remarkable average of 44.45. Young is only behind Mitchell, who has compiled 1,204 runs at 52.34. Conway holds the third place for NZ with 821 runs in ODIs this year.