Tom Latham completes 4,000 ODI runs with 92 against Bangladesh

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Tom Latham completes 4,000 ODI runs with 92 against Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:25 am Dec 17, 202309:25 am

Latham completed 1,500 ODI runs as captain (Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham smoked a brilliant 92 against Bangladesh in the ODI series opener in Dunedin. En route to his knock, the southpaw also raced past 4,000 runs in the format as he entered the game, requiring 48 runs to get the mark. Meanwhile, this was his 24th fifty in ODI cricket. Here we look at his stats.

2/5

A captain's knock from Latham

Batting first, NZ were off to a terrible start with Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra bagging ducks. Latham, who arrived at number four, joined forces with Will Young as the duo steadied the ship with a 171-run stand. Latham, who was the aggressor in the partnership, was unfortunate to miss out on a ton. He scored 92 off 77 balls (9 fours, 3 sixes).

3/5

12th Kiwi batter to accomplish the milestone

Latham, who debuted in ODIs back in 2012, took 145 games to accomplish 4,000 (4,044) ODI runs. He averages 34.86 in ODIs as his strike rate reads 85.75. Besides 24 fifties, he has also clobbered seven tons with 145* being his best score. His tally of 2,216 ODI runs as a NZ keeper is only third to Brendon McCullum (4,057) and Adam Parore (2,466).

4/5

His run in ODIs this year

The veteran batter has blown hot and cold in ODIs this year though he smashed his sixth fifty in this format. Latham has raced to 662 runs across 28 matches at 28.78 in 2023. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer for the Kiwis in ODIs this year. He could only manage 155 runs at 25.83 in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

5/5

1,500 runs as captain for Latham

1,523 of Latham's ODI runs have come as a captain in 42 games. He owns an average of 43.51 in this format, slamming 12 fifties and three centuries as captain. Versus Bangladesh, he has scored 623 runs across 16 ODI matches at 56.63. The tally includes two tons and four half-centuries.