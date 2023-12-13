IPL 2024 auction: Presenting teams that can target Manish Pandey

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:41 am Dec 13, 202301:41 am

Manish Pandey ha set a base price of Rs. 50 lakhs ahead of the IPL 2024 auction (Photo credit: X/@im_manishpandey)

The player auction for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place in Dubai on December 19. While it is a mini-auction, many teams will be interested in domestic Indian batters, mainly to add experience to their ranks. Manish Pandey is one such player who can add value to many teams. Here are the teams that can target him.

Why does this story matter?

Experienced batter Pandey has been a consistent campaigner in IPL. He can be useful with his ability to take down pacers with the new and old ball. He is a potent batter who can play the role of an accumulator and bind the innings together. Pandey has amassed 3,808 across 170 matches at 29.07, slamming 22 fifties and a century.

Punjab Kings may rope in Pandey

Punjab Kings desperately need more Indian batting talent in their roster ahead of the new season. They can sign Pandey, at least as a backup. The veteran batter is very versatile, who can play in the middle-order and also double up as an opener. Pandey will surely bolster PBKS's batting lineup, and even as a backup, he will increase the overall quality.

Will Pandey return to SRH?

Sunrisers Hyderabad released openers like Harry Brook and Vivrant Sharma and may desperately look for a viable option at the auction. Pandey, who is known to be flexible in different roles, can be genuinely considered. Also, the veteran batter has played for SRH earlier and will hardly take any time to settle. He can provide Sunrisers with the stability that they need up top.

Will KKR go after Pandey?

One of Pandey's career highlights was playing the match-winning knock for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2014 IPL final. With Gautam Gambhir joining the team as a mentor, Pandey may return to the franchise during the auction. The veteran batter will add depth to their middle order as it is an area where KKR lack quality, especially after their regular starters.

Pandey's experience may lure CSK

Reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings have lost the services of Ambati Rayudu, who has taken retirement, and Pandey can fulfill that role perfectly. Also, we have seen many players resurrect their careers after donning the CSK yellow. The same has happened with Ajinkya Rahane and Robin Uthappa. Pandey may struggle against spin, but a move to CSK may prove ideal for his career.