SA beat India in 2nd T20I, ace rain-curtailed run-chase: Stats

By Parth Dhall 12:33 am Dec 13, 202312:33 am

South Africa won the match by five wickets through DLS method (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Two days after rain washed out the series opener, South Africa beat India in the 2nd T20I at St George's Park, Gqeberha. The hosts successfully chased down 152, which was the revised target after India smashed 180/7 in 19.3 overs. Quickfire knocks from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram held SA's chase. Earlier, stellar knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh bolstered India.

Here's the match summary

India lost both openers for ducks after SA elected to field. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar steadied the ship. Although Tilak departed, Rinku and SKY took India past 120. Rinku's unbeaten 68 meant India reached 180/7. SA were off to a flier, crossing 100 in the ninth over. Hendricks and Markram wreaked havoc, the middle order got them home. Mukesh Kumar took two wickets.

SA's top-three batters make merry

SA openers Matthew Breetzke and Hendricks hammered the Indian bowlers in the first three overs. The latter departed through a run-out in the third over (16 off 7 balls). Hendricks and Markram added 54 runs in the next five overs. The former smashed a 27-ball 49 (8 fours and 1 six), while Markram departed for 30 off 17 balls (4 fours and 1 six).

A blazing knock from SKY

As has been the case, Suryakumar bolstered India after they stumbled in the first few overs. Playing his first over, SKY smashed Gerald Coetzee for two fours and a maximum. The Indian skipper played the field and reached his half-century off just 29 balls. He eventually smashed 56 off 36 balls, a knock laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes.

Joint second-fastest to 2,000 T20I runs

Suryakumar has become the joint second-fastest batter to accomplish 2,000 T20I runs. He entered the game, requiring 15 runs to get the mark. SKY, who made his T20I debut in March 2021, took 56 innings of 59 games to accomplish 2,000 runs in the format. The top-ranked T20I batter has joined his compatriot Virat Kohli as the joint-third-fastest batter to get the mark.

Other feats attained by SKY

SKY now has the joint-most 50+ scores against South Africa in T20Is (5 innings). Jonny Bairstow (13 innings), Mohammad Rizwan (11 innings), and David Warner (15 innings). The Indian batter has four fifties in just five T20I innings against the Proteas. As per Cricbuzz, Suryakumar has become the first Indian captain to score a half-century in South Africa in T20Is.

Another feat to his name

Suryakumar is the fastest to complete 2,000 T20I runs in terms of balls, reaching the mark off 1,163 deliveries. He broke the record of former Australian skipper Aaron Finch, who took 1,283 balls for the same.

Rinku slams a 30-ball fifty

Rinku, along with skipper Suryakumar, strengthened India after they lost both their openers for ducks. The duo shared a 70-run stand. Although SKY departed after India touched the 120-run mark, Rinku didn't stop his onslaught. He raced to a 30-ball half-century, his maiden in T20Is. Rinku picked further pace at the death and finished with a 39-ball 68* (9 fours and 2 sixes).

Stellar scores in seven innings

Rinku has played seven innings for India in T20Is. He has been dismissed just once in single figures. A look at his scores so far - 38(21), 37*(15), 22*(14), 31*(9), 46(29), 6(8), and 68*(39).

Coetzee takes his maiden T20I three-fer

Coetzee, playing only his fourth T20I, continued his exploits with the ball. He took his first wicket, dismissing Tilak in the sixth over. The Proteas pacer bowled the innings' final over, having dismissed Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh on back-to-back deliveries. However, he couldn't complete his over as rain brought an end to India's innings. Coetzee conceded 32 runs in 3.3 overs.