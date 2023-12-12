Rinku Singh hammers South Africa, slams his maiden T20I half-century

Rinku Singh hammers South Africa, slams his maiden T20I half-century

By Parth Dhall 11:33 pm Dec 12, 202311:33 pm

Rinku Singh smashed a 30-ball fifty (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Indian batter Rinku Singh once again gave an exhibition of his scintillating strokes, this time against South Africa in the 2nd T20I at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Rinku's unbeaten 68 powered the Men in Blue to 180/7 in 19.3 overs before rain stopped play. In the process, the left-handed batter smashed his maiden half-century in T20I cricket. Here are the key stats.

Rinku slams a 30-ball fifty

Rinku, along with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, strengthened India after they lost both their openers for ducks. The duo shared a 70-run stand. Although SKY departed after India touched the 120-run mark, Rinku didn't stop his onslaught. He raced to a 30-ball half-century, his maiden in T20Is. Rinku picked further pace at the death and finished with a 39-ball 68* (9 fours and 2 sixes).

Rinku averages 82.66 in T20Is

Rinku is off to an incredible start in T20Is. Before the 2nd T20I, he played some crucial cameos for India, especially in the death overs. The Indian batter has raced to 248 runs from 11 T20Is at a staggering average of 82.66. He has a strike rate of 183.70 in the format. Rinku has smashed 26 fours and 13 sixes in T20Is so far.

His scores in T20I cricket

Rinku has played seven innings for India in T20Is. He has been dismissed just once in single figures. A look at his scores so far - 38(21), 37*(15), 22*(14), 31*(9), 46(29), 6(8), and 68*(39).