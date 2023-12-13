Tilak Varma gets to 2,000 runs in T20 cricket: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:32 am Dec 13, 2023

India's rising batting sensation Tilak Varma has raced past 2,000 runs in T20 cricket. He accomplished the milestone after scoring a 20-ball 29 against South Africa in the second T20I in Gqeberha. The southpaw entered the game, requiring 13 runs to get the mark. He upped India's scoring rate but failed to go big. Here we decode his stats.

An average of 40-plus

Varma, who made his international debut earlier this year, took 66 innings of 68 matches to accomplish the 2,000-run mark in the 20-over format. His average in the format is over 40, while his strike rate is in excess of 140. He has 14 50-plus scores in the format as the tally also includes a ton (HS: 121*).

Over 700 runs in IPL

Tilak emerged as one of the brightest talents in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He made his blade talk against several world-class bowlers. Tilak, a part of India's 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup squad, was picked by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 auction. He smashed 393 runs at 36.09 that year and followed it up with 343 runs at 42.87 in 2023.