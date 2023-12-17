Shreyas Iyer slams match-winning fifty for India against South Africa

By Parth Dhall 07:12 pm Dec 17, 202307:12 pm

Shreyas Iyer smashed 52 off 45 balls

India thrashed South Africa in the 1st ODI at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on December 17. The Men in Blue successfully chased down 117, with Shreyas Iyer playing a match-winning knock. Debutant Sai Sudharsan duly assisted him. The former slammed his 18th half-century in ODI cricket. Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan shared nine wickets. Here are the key stats.

Iyer slams his 18th ODI fifty

Iyer, who has been in sublime form in ODIs of late, anchored India's run-chase against South Africa. The right-handed batter smashed 52 off 45 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours and a six. He took India past 100 along with Sudharsan after opener Ruturaj Gaikwad departed early. Iyer slammed his 18th half-century in the 50-over format.

Iyer averages over 50 against SA (ODIs)

Iyer has emerged as India's mainstay middle-order batter in ODI cricket. The right-handed batter, who made his debut in 2017, has now raced to 2,383 runs from 59 ODIs at an average of 49.64. The tally includes a strike rate of 101.27. Iyer owns five tons besides 18 fifties. Against South Africa, Iyer has 422 runs from 11 ODIs at 52.75.

Iyer's first ODI since 2023 WC campaign

This was Iyer's first ODI since his historic 2023 World Cup campaign. He smashed 530 runs from 11 matches at an incredible average of 66.25 in the tournament (SR: 113.24). The tally includes two tons and three fifties. His scores in the tournament read 0, 25*, 53*, 19, 33, 4, 82, 77, 128*, 104, and 4.

Iyer's record-breaking ton in WC semi-finals

During the semi-final against New Zealand, Iyer scored the fastest-ever century in a World Cup knockout match. He broke the record of Australia's Adam Gilchrist, who smashed a 72-ball ton against Sri Lanka in the 2007 World Cup final. Iyer also became India's third centurion in the ODI World Cup semi-finals. He joined Kohli (vs NZ, 2023) and Sourav Ganguly (vs KEN, 2003).