Gujarat Titans spend Rs. 2.20 crore on Sushant Mishra: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 07:09 pm Dec 19, 202307:09 pm

GT spent Rs. 2.20 crore on the 22-year-old left-arm pacer (Photo credit: X/@gujarat_titans)

The Indian Premier League 2024 auction has seen Gujarat Titans spending a solid chunk of cash to rope in Sushant Mishra. GT spent Rs. 2.20 crore on the 22-year-old left-arm pacer. Notably, Sushant is still new to the T20 setup, having played just four matches. Recently, Jharkhand pacer Sushant featured in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Here are the details.

A look at his career stats

Sushant owns seven scalps in T20s which includes a four-fer. He averages 21.42. Elsewhere, the talented youngster owns 20 wickets in FC cricket at 31.50. Besides, he also has 15 scalps in List A cricket, averaging 30.80.

GT land Sushant