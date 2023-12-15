BCCI retires MS Dhoni's number seven jersey: Report

BCCI retires MS Dhoni's number seven jersey: Report

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:44 am Dec 15, 2023

Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket in August 2020 (Source: X/@ICC)

As per the latest developments, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in India has retired MS Dhoni's iconic number seven jersey. The former Indian skipper sported number seven on his back throughout his illustrious international career. The retirement of his jersey means no other Indian player will be able to don the number seven jersey in international cricket.

Here is what the report says

"The young players and current Indian team players have been told not to pick MS Dhoni's Number 7 jersey. The BCCI has decided to retire Dhoni's T-shirt for his contribution to the game," a senior BCCI official told Indian Express. "A new player can't get No. 7, and No. 10, which belonged to Sachin Tendulkar, was already off the list of available numbers."

Dhoni's career stats speak for himself

Dhoni, who changed the face of international cricket, would be remembered as the greatest finisher of all time. Having played 350 ODIs for India, he amassed 10,773 runs at an average of 50.6. He slammed 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries. Dhoni featured in 98 T20Is, scoring 1,617 runs at 37.6, including two half-centuries. He retired from Tests in 2014, after playing 90 matches.

Dhoni helped India win three ICC titles

It was under Dhoni's captaincy, India managed to win the first-ever ICC World T20 in 2007. He then guided India to their second ODI World Cup title in 2011 at home, as he finished off with a six. He also helped India win the ICC Champions Trophy (2013). In 2009, under his leadership, India became the number one Test team for the first time.

Dhoni's journey between two run-outs

In 2004, a long-haired Ranchi boy had his international debut marred with an untimely run-out. However, the failure couldn't stop him from becoming a household name as his career progressed. Life came full circle for him when in 2019 (WC semi-final), yet another painful run-out marked the end of his journey. He officially announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020.

Dhoni continues to play IPL

Meanwhile, Dhoni continues to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni, arguably the greatest captain in the IPL, led CSK to 128 wins in 212 matches (lost 82). He remains the only captain to have won over 100 matches for a franchise in the cash-rich league. The 42-year-old has guided CSK to five IPL titles.