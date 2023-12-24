South Africa vs India, Test series 2023-24: Statistical preview

By Rajdeep Saha 08:30 am Dec 24, 202308:30 am

South Africa and India gear up for a two-match Test series (Photo credit: X/@ImRo45)

South Africa and India gear up for a two-match Test series, starting on Boxing Day. The first Test is set to be held at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. 2023 ICC World Test Championship finalists India are top of the table in the new cycle. SA are starting their journey. One expects to see a well-fought series between two quality sides. Here's the statistical preview.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa

South Africa and India have played 42 Test matches to date. India have won 15 matches to South Africa's 17. 10 matches have been drawn. India have lost each of their last three series on South African soil. Both their last series saw the Proteas win 2-1. In 2023-14, India lost 1-0 (2-match series). India have never won a Test series in South Africa.

Kohli is closing in on 11,000 FC runs

Virat Kohli owns 1,236 runs at 56.18 versus South Africa. Kohli can surpass Rahul Dravid (1,252) and Virender Sehwag (1,306) in terms of runs versus SA. Kohli, who owns 8,676 runs in Tests, is closing in on 11,000 First-Class runs. He owns 10,925 runs at 50.34. The 35-year-old is also nearing 4,500 runs away (home of the opposition). He owns 4,412 runs.

Rabada can get to 50 wickets versus India

SA speedster Kagiso Rabada can get to 50 wickets versus India. He owns 44 scalps at an average of 24.56. He can become the fifth South African to claim 50 Test scalps versus India. Overall in 60 matches, Rabada owns 280 scalps at 22.34.

Key feats on offer for Indian batters

Shreyas Iyer owns 5,366 runs in FC cricket at 51.10. He can get to a mark of 5,500 runs. Kohli can become the fourth-highest scorer for India by surpassing VVS Laxman (8,781). Ravindra Jadeja owns 2,804 runs and is 196 away from the mark of 3,000. Shubman Gill has scored 966 runs at 32.20. He is 34 shy of the 1,000-run mark.

Key numbers for the SA players

Temba Bavuma has scored 2,997 runs at 35.25. He is three shy of the 3,000-run mark. Keshav Maharaj has claimed 586 wickets in FC cricket at 27.04. He can get to a milestone of 600. Notably, he owns 158 scalps in the longest format for SA. Rabada has been sensational on home soil. He averages a solid 19.34, owing 173 scalps.

150 away wickets for Ashwin

It remains to be seen whether India play two frontline spinners. Ravichandran Ashwin owns 148 wickets away and is two shy of 150. Overall, he owns 489 wickets at 23.65 and is 11 shy of 500. He can become the second Indian to do so.