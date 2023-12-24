Premier League, Arsenal hold Liverpool to a 1-1 draw: Stats

3 min read

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:39 am Dec 24, 202301:39 am

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Arsenal held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield on matchday 18 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Gabriel Magalhaes headed Arsenal into the lead in the fourth minute before Mohamed Salah came up with an equalizer. Arsenal then held their fort and earned a crucial point at Anfield. Despite the draw, the Gunners maintain their spot. Here are the Premier League stats.

Salah registered this sensational stat for Liverpool at Anfield

Salah scored the equalizer for Liverpool in the 29th minute. As per Opta, he has been directly involved in 121 goals in 120 appearances for Liverpool at Anfield. He has now scored 88 goals and provided 33 assists for the Reds at Anfield, the most by any other player for the club. Salah with 121 goal involvements has overtaken Steven Gerrard (120).

Joint-most Premier League assists by a defender

Trent Alexander-Arnold came up with the assist for Salah's equalizer. It was his 57th assist in PL from 214 appearances. As per Opta, he owns the joint-most assists in the Premier League history as a defender, matching teammate Andrew Robertson (57 PL assists).

Arsenal's earliest Premier League goal at Anfield

This was Gabriel's first goal of the season. He is the highest-scoring defender in the Premier League since joining Arsenal in September 2020( 11 goals). No other defender has touched double figures in goals in the Premier League in that period. Also, his goal is Arsenal's earliest strike in the Premier League at Anfield.

A look at Salah's overall tally for Liverpool

Salah has netted 16 goals this season in all competitions while 12 of them have come in the Premier League. Overall, the Egyptian has netted 151 goals from 249 appearances, 149 of which have come for Liverpool. He also owns 66 assists in the competition. Salah is Liverpool's fifth-highest goal-scorer in all competition, slamming home 202 goals from 330 matches.

Liverpool register this exceptional Premier League record

As per Opta, Liverpool have recovered as many as 19 points from losing positions this season in the Premier League, more than any other team in the competition. They have lost just one league game in the current ongoing season despite falling behind 10 times. They have won five of these matches while registering four draws and suffering a solitary defeat.

Arsenal's unique Christmas record

This will be Arsenal's second consecutive season heading into Christmas Day at the top of the Premier League standings. It's the second instance as they achieved the same back in 1932 and 1933.

A look at the match summary

Gabriel handed Arsenal an upper hand by scoring in the fourth minute from Martin Odegaard's free-kick. Soon Salah came up the equalizer from a brilliant Alexander-Arnold assist. Gabriel Martinelli had a great chance to regain the lead but he slipped before taking the shot. In the second half, Harvey Elliott Alexander-Arnold had the biggest opportunity but he struck the post.

A look at the match stats

Both teams had 13 attempts with the Reds managing three shots on target to Arsenal's two. Possession-wise, there was nothing to separate the two sides. Liverpool had 51% possession to Arsenal's 49. Arsenal went on to earn five yellow cards.