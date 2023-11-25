Erling Haaland sets a new Premier League record: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:28 am Nov 26, 202312:28 am

Haaland has taken 48 matches to reach 50 goals (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland set a new Premier League record on matchday 13. Haaland scored in City's 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the Etihad. Haaland, who has been solid since joining the club in the summer of 2022, has raced to 50 goals in the competition. Notably, he has become the fastest to the milestone. Here we decode the stats.

Haaland is the fastest to 50 Premier League goals

As mentioned, Haaland has raced to 50 goals. As per Opta, he has become the fastest to the landmark. Haaland has taken 48 matches to the milestone. He has broken the record of Andrew Cole, who took 65 matches to reach the landmark. Alan Shearer took 66 games with former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy taking 68 matches.

Haaland scored 36 goals last season

Haaland finished with 36 goals in the Premier League 2022-23 season, the most by a player in a season ever. He also managed eight assists and with 44 goal contributions in a season, he equaled the record of former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. He slammed three hat-tricks (highest) and became the first player under Pep Guardiola to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

Haaland leads the scoring in Premier League 2023-24

Haaland is the leading scorer in the Premier League 2023-24 season with 14 goals. He has also managed three assists. Notably, he has clocked 51 shots with 29 of them being on target.