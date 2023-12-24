Decoding the champions of Europe's top 5 leagues in 2023

Manchester City won the treble last season under Pep Guardiola (Photo credit: X/@ManCity)

Manchester City, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich won their respective leagues in the 2022-23 season. While City made a comeback in the Premier League, Bayern and PSG won their league titles by a whisker. Meanwhile, Napoli won their first Scudetto in 33 years. Barcelona won their first La Liga under Xavi. We decode the champions of Europe's top five leagues in 2023.

Manchester City won their third consecutive Premier League title

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City staged a brilliant comeback to win their third consecutive Premier League title. They trailed Arsenal for most of the campaign last season but eventually, they leapfrogged the Gunners to lift the crown. City won 28 matches and earned five draws while registering 89 points. City won the treble last season, becoming only the second English team to achieve this feat.

Barcelona won their 27th La Liga crown

Barcelona won their 27th La Liga crown last season by overcoming stiff competition from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Eventually, the Blaugrana registered 88 points from 28 wins and four draws. Notably, this was Barcelona's first league title since the 2018-19 season. Interestingly, this was Xavi's first major title as Barcelona manager. Barcelona also won the Supercopa de Espana against Real Madrid.

Napoli won their first Serie A title since 1989-90 season

Napoli clinched their third Serie A title last season with five matches left to spare. This was also the Partenopei's first league title since the 1989-90 season. Napoli registered 90 points from 28 wins and six draws while suffering only four draws. Led by Luciano Spalletti last season, they dominated the Serie A. The 64-year-old tactician became the oldest manager to win the Scudetto.

PSG won the 2022-23 Ligue 1 by just a point

Paris Saint-Germain won their 11th Ligue 1 title last season as they trumped RC Lens by just a point. The Parisians have clinched the most French League titles, overtaking Saint Etienne with 10 Ligue 1 titles. PSG ended the season with 85 points, registering 27 wins and four draws. It was a tight battle against Lens as they finished on 84 points.

Bayern Munich won their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich sealed their 11th successive Bundesliga honor after overcoming FC Koln 2-1 on the final matchday in the 2022-23 season. Bayern came to the match placed second behind Borussia Dortmund. Bayern toppled them and were leading the race until the 80th minute. However, an equalizing goal in the 81st minute saw Bayern drop down to second. Jamal Musiala's 89th-minute goal changed fortunes.

Bayern finished with 71 points in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season

Bayern finished with 71 points in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season, having claimed 21 wins, 8 draws, and five losses. Bayern scored the most goals this season (92), besides shipping in 38.