Premier League 2023-24, Tottenham pip Everton 2-1: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:18 pm Dec 23, 202311:18 pm

Richarlison scored the opening goal for Tottenham against Everton (Photo credit: X/premierleague)

Tottenham defeated Everton 2-1 at home on matchday 18 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Two first-half strikes from Richarlison and Son Heung-min saw Ange Postecoglou's men take a comfortable lead over the Toffees. Andre Gomes' goal for Everton was a mere consolation. The Lillywhites are now unbeaten in five matches in the league campaign. Spurs broke into the top four of the standings.

Tottenham have scored in their last 30 Premier League games

As per Squawka, Tottenham have scored in each of their last 30 Premier League games, the longest current run in the division. The Lillywhites are the only team to score in every Premier League match this season. Tottenham have scored 37 goals this season in the league campaign while conceding 23 goals.

Richarlison's heroics in December

Richarlison netted the opening goal against Everton. As per Squawka, no other player has slammed home more goals in December 2023 than the Brazilian forward. He has scored a brace against Newcastle United, a goal each against Nottingham Forest and Everton. Richarlison is the 13th different player to score for and against Everton in the Premier League.

Son's exceptional record this season

Son has been sensational in the PL this season, hammering 11 goals from 18 games. He has also provided four assists this season. Son is the joint second-highest goal-scorer in the 2023-24 PL. Overall, the forward has compiled 114 goals from 286 PL appearances while also providing 56 assists. The 31-year-old has slammed home 156 goals for the Lillywhites in 390 games.

Emerson Royal ran the show for Tottenham

Emerson Royal was exceptional against Everton in their 2-1 win. He won the most duels (13) in this match while also registering the most interceptions (eight). The defender also won the most possession (eight) while also earning the most number of fouls (six).

A look at the match summary

Richarlison handed Tottenham a dream start by scoring the opening goal in the ninth minute. Brennan Johnson almost doubled the lead a few minutes later. Dominic Calvert-Lewin almost equalized for Everton but Guglielmo Vicario tipped it wide before Son made it 2-0. In the second half, Calvert-Lewin's goal was canceled by VAR before Jack Harrison struck the post. Later, Gomes pulled one goal back.

Tottenham climb to the fourth spot in the PL standings

This is Tottenham's 11th win of the PL season as they have broken into the top four again in the points table. With 36 points from 18 games, the Lillywhites have leapfrogged Manchester City, who owns 36 points with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Everton's four-match unbeaten run in the PL came to an end. They suffered their eighth defeat this season.