Premier League 2023-24, West Ham outclass Manchester United 2-0: Stats

1/7

Sports 3 min read

Premier League 2023-24, West Ham outclass Manchester United 2-0: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:44 pm Dec 23, 202308:44 pm

Mohammed Kudus scored the second goal for West Ham (Photo credit: X/premierleague)

West Ham United outplayed Manchester United at home in a convincing 2-0 win on matchday 18 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Two second-half goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus saw David Moyes's men claim a win. United were blunt and failed to create much against a resolute West Ham side. Erik ten Hag's men have now failed to score in four successive matches.

2/7

Manchester United named three teenagers in their starting XI

Manchester United fielded three teenagers in their starting XI versus West Ham. As per Squawka, this is the fifth time they named three teenagers in their starting lineup in the Premier League history. Today, in the away fixture against West Ham they fielded teenagers like Kobbie Mainoo, Willy Kambwala and Alejandro Garnacho.

3/7

Jarrod Bowen's exceptional run in the Premier League

Bowen has been in sensational goal-scoring form for the Hammers. He has scored 11 Premier League goals this season. As per Opta, this is the joint-most by a West Ham player before Christmas in a particular season in the PL. He equaled John Hartson's tally from the 1997-98 season. Overall, Bowen has netted 38 goals in 149 PL appearances, while providing 25 assists.

4/7

Manchester United register these sorry records

United have failed to score in four of their five league games in December. As per Opta, it's their most in a single month since January 2020 (also three matches without scoring) The Red Devils have not scored in 12 PL games in 2023, matching their record in 2015. They failed to score in four successive games in all competitions, their first since 1992.

5/7

Manchester United's woeful record this season

The Red Devils suffered their 13th defeat this season in all competitions this season. As per Opta, Only in the 1930-31 season, have they ever lost more matches (16) before Christmas in a particular season. Notably, Manchester United finished at the bottom of the English top flight and got relegated. This was their eighth Premier League defeat and they are already out of UCL.

6/7

A look at the match summary

Manchester United started brightly and Garnacho had an opportunity to hand the visitors the lead but Alphonse Areola denied him. In the second half, Bowen forced a save from Andre Onana before Kurt Zouma made a decisive intervention for West Ham. Eventually, Bowen scored for the hosts after Onana's fumble in the 72nd minute. Six minutes later, Kudus doubled the lead for the hosts.

7/7

West Ham climb up to sixth in the PL standings

With this win, West Ham have leapfrogged into the sixth spot in the 2023-24 Premier League standings. This is their ninth win this season as they have registered 30 points. Meanwhile, Manchester United have fallen to the eighth position with 28 points from 18 games, suffering their eighth defeat this season. Currently, United are six points behind the fourth-placed Manchester City (34).