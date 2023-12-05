Indian men's football team: Decoding their achievements in 2023

India won their ninth SAFF Championship (Photo credit: X/@ISL)

A lot happened for the Indian football team in 2023. The Blue Tigers mostly tasted success and also learned some lessons ahead of a very important 2024. The year saw India dominate games at home as they secured some great results under the tutelage of Igor Stimac. They showed a lot of fight even in their away matches against tough opponents.

India won the 2023 Tri-Nation Series

India started their year with a 1-0 win over Myanmar in the Tri-Nation series at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Manipur. Anirudh Thapa scored the solitary goal of the match. They defeated Kyzgyzstan 2-0 courtesy of goals from Sandesh Jhingan and Sunil Chhetri at the same venue. Eventually, the Blue Tigers won the tournament and were the only team unbeaten after two matches.

India lifted the Intercontinental Cup beating Lebanon

Vanuatu, Mongolia, and Lebanon featured in the 2023 Intercontinental Cup along with hosts India. The hosts started with a 2-0 win over Mongolia followed by a 1-0 victory over Vanuatu. India played out a 0-0 draw against Lebanon and finished at the top with seven points. India featured against Lebanon yet again in the final and defeated them 2-0.

India claimed their ninth SAFF Championship

India won their ninth SAFF Championship beating Kuwait in the final on penalties. The Blue Tigers finished second in their group behind Kuwait as both teams remained unbeaten. They played out a 1-1 draw against Kuwait in the group stage. India defeated Lebanon in the semi-finals on penalties followed by a historic win over Kuwait as they defended their SAFF Championship crown.

India lost to Malaysia in the 2023 Merdeka Cup

India bowed out of the 2023 Merdeka Cup after losing to Malaysia 4-2. The match saw India play attacking football as they tried to make a comeback in the second half. The Blue Tigers also saw one of their goals get unfairly disallowed.

India lost to Iraq on penalties in the King's Cup

India gave an exceptional account of themselves when they held Iraq for a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes in the King's Cup. However, they lost the match on the penalties. Stimac's men suffered another defeat against Lebanon in the third-place playoff to bow out of the King's Cup. It was a 1-0 defeat against Lebanon, courtesy of a goal from Kassem Mohammad El Zein.

India reached the knockouts of the 2023 Asian Games

India fielded an Under-23 team for the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Under-prepared and jet-lagged, India suffered a 5-1 defeat against hosts China. However, they edged past Bangladesh 1-0, courtesy of Chhetri's spot-kick. India then played a 1-1 draw against Myanmar, which saw them reach the knockouts. Eventually, they lost 2-0 to Saudi Arabia in the 2023 Asian Games Round of 16.

India's outing in FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The Blue Tigers started their FIFA World Cup qualifiers campaign with an away win over Kuwait. It was a historic result for Indian football to win a match against a Gulf national away from home. However, they suffered a 3-0 defeat at home against reigning Asian Champions, Qatar. Overall, India had their moments but weren't clinical enough to capitalize on their chances.