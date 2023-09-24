Asian Games, football: India hold Myanmar 1-1, progress to knockouts

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 24, 2023 | 07:16 pm 3 min read

Sunil Chhetri scored the only goal for India against Myanmar (Photo credit: X/@ISL)

Indian men's football team held Myanmar to a 1-1 draw to progress to the round of 16 at the 2023 Asian Games. Sunil Chhetri stepped up from the spot to hand India the lead in the 23rd minute. However, Yan Kyaw Htwe scored the equalizer in the 74th minute. Despite being equal on points, India progressed to the knockouts due to more goals scored.

Chhetri scored his second goal in consecutive games

India's talisman Chhetri once again stepped up to his team's aid by converting a spot-kick which handed them the lead against Myanmar. He earned the penalty after Rahim Ali was brought down in the penalty area by Myanmar defender Hein Zeyar Lin in the 22nd minute. Chhetri was composed once again from the spot as he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Young Indian strikers struggle to take their chances

Rahim has struggled in one-on-one situations throughout this tournament. He had two golden opportunities to score a goal. In the first instance, he earned the penalty and in the second instance, his effort was saved by the Myanmar goalkeeper. He should have dispatched both chances. A few moments before Rahim's chance, substitute Gurkirat Singh also had an opportunity but he also squandered the chance.

How did the match pan out?

It was a cagey game throughout for both teams until Rahim earned the penalty and Chhetri converted it in the 23rd minute. India had chances to increase their lead but Igor Stimac's men weren't clinical enough. The second half saw Gurkirat and Rahim miss golden opportunities. But Myanmar made them pay as Htwe scored the equalizer. Indian defence held on to a 1-1 draw.

India last reached the R16 in the 2010 Asian Games

India lost their first two matches against Kuwait and Qatar but roared back with a 4-1 win against Singapore in the 2010 Asiad. They reached the R16 as one of the best four third-placed nations. However, they suffered a 5-0 defeat against Japan (pre-quarterfinals). India lost both their group games in 2014. They missed out on the knockouts in 2002 and also in 2006.

India have clinched two gold medals at the Asian Games

India won the gold medal in football at the Asian Games in 1951 under the leadership of coach Syed Abdul Rahim and captain Manna. Rahim guided India to their second gold medal in the 1962 Asian Games as they defeated South Korea 2-1 in the final. India won their last football medal at the Asiad in 1970 when they clinched the bronze medal.

