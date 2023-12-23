New Zealand script this unwanted ODI record against Bangladesh: Details

New Zealand script this unwanted ODI record against Bangladesh: Details

NZ were folded for 98 by Bangladesh

New Zealand suffered a big defeat against Bangladesh at home in the third and final ODI on Saturday. New Zealand, who won the series 2-1, were folded for a 98-run score in 31.4 overs at the McLean Park in Napier. Bangladesh went on to seal the deal, chasing down the score in just 15.1 overs. NZ have now scripted a massive unwanted record.

The lowest ODI score for NZ versus Bangladesh in ODIs

New Zealand have now posted their lowest ODI score versus Bangladesh in ODIs. For the first time ever, the Kiwis were bowled out by the visitors for a score under 100. As per ESPNcricinfo, New Zealand's previous lowest score versus Bangladesh in ODI cricket was 162/10 in 29.3 overs in Mirpur, 2013.

More unwanted records for NZ

NZ have also recorded just their fifth score of 100 or below at home in ODIs. NZ's lowest ODI score at home is 73 versus Sri Lanka in Auckland, 2007. NZ also posted their lowest ODI score in Napier.

Here is the match summary

NZ lost Rachin Ravindra and Henry Nicholls early on (22/2). Tom Latham and Will Young added 36 runs thereafter. Both players got starts but fell in quick succession. Shoriful Islam (3/22) claimed both their wickets. Tanzim Hasan Sakib (3/17) and Soumya Sarkar (3/18) impressed as well. In response, Najmul Hossain Shanto slammed 51* and Anamul Haque managed 37 as Bangladesh enjoyed a massive win.