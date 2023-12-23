Decoding Team India's top T20I run-scorers in 2023

Decoding Team India's top T20I run-scorers in 2023

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:21 pm Dec 23, 202307:21 pm

Suryakumar Yadav hammered the most runs for India in T20Is in 2023 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

The Indian cricket team did a decent job in the 20-over format this year. With an eye on the ICC T20 World Cup in June 2024, India will feel okay. Several players grabbed their opportunities and made the most out of them. India also won their maiden Asian Games gold medal and ended the year on a high against South Africa. Here's more.

A breakout year for Tilak Varma in T20Is

Following an impressive IPL 2023, Tilak Varma made his India debut in T20I and ODI cricket earlier this year. While he is just finding his feet in ODIs, the southpaw has been superb in T20Is. He hammered 310 runs in 15 matches this year at an impressive strike rate of 141.55. Varma has also slammed two fifties and has tremendous potential.

Shubman Gill hammered the highest T20I score by an Indian

After leading the runs charts in ODIs this year, Shubman Gill also amassed 312 runs from 13 T20Is in 2023. He slammed a brilliant ton alongside a solitary fifty. His 126* versus NZ earlier this year is the highest T20I score for an Indian batter. The youngster has also maintained a phenomenal strike rate of 145.11 this year in the shortest format.

A splendid year for Ruturaj Gaikwad in T20Is

Ruturaj Gaikwad featured in only 10 T20Is for India this year and he made the most out of his limited opportunities. The dasher smoked 365 runs in 2023, hammering a solitary ton and two fifties. Ruturaj hammered 223 runs against Australia in a T20I bilateral series, the most against the Aussies in a T20I bilateral series. He also slammed a brilliant 123* against them.

Yashasvi Jaiswal proved his mettle at the highest level

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his T20I debut for India earlier this year against WI. Since then, the youngster has not looked back. He managed 430 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 159.25. Jaiswal has shown great intent right from the outset. He slammed three fifties and a solitary ton. Jaiswal was also part of India's Asian Games gold medal-winning team.

Suryakumar Yadav hammered two centuries in 2023 (T20Is)

It was a defining year for Suryakumar Yadav, who exceeded all expectations by hammering 733 runs in 2023 at 48.86 with a strike rate of 155.95. SKY smoked two centuries, besides hammering five fifties. He ended the year as India's highest T20I run-getter and overall third in the world. SKY became the second Indian batter after Rohit Sharma to hammer four T20I centuries.