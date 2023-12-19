IPL 2024: LSG acquire Shivam Mavi for Rs. 6.40 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 04:03 pm Dec 19, 2023

Mavi will play for Lucknow in IPL 2024 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Lucknow Super Giants have roped in Shivam Mavi for Rs. 6.40 crore in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction on Tuesday. Mavi had set his base price at Rs. 50 lakh. After LSG's bid, the Royal Challengers Bangalore joined the race. LSG finally managed to get the winning bid at Rs. 6.80 crore. Here are further details.

Mavi missed IPL 2023 after GT went big

In the IPL 2023 auction, Mavi was bought by Gujarat Titans for a sum of Rs. 6 crore. Before that, he played for Kolkata Knight Riders across four seasons. He made his IPL debut in 2018. Mavi went on to claim 30 scalps in 32 games for KKR at 31.40. However, he didn't participate in the IPL 2023 season owing to an injury.

Over 50 T20 wickets

Mavi is a carrier of 53 T20 scalps at 26.50, having played 52 games. Seven of his wickets have come for the Indian cricket team from six matches at 17.57. He last played for India in February 2023.