SA vs IND, 1st ODI: Aiden Markram elects to bat

By Parth Dhall 01:15 pm Dec 17, 202301:15 pm

KL Rahul will lead India in the three-match series (Image source: X/@BCCI)

After a thrilling T20I series, South Africa and India are set to lock horns in the 1st of the three-match ODI series at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. While the three-T20I series ended in a draw, the two teams would be raring to draw first blood this time. The news from the center is that SA have won the toss and elected to bat.

Sai Sudharsan receives his maiden cap

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, and Tabraiz Shamsi. India (Playing XI): KL Rahul (captain and wicket-keeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar.

A look at the pitch report

The surface at the New Wanderers Stadium is expected to be quite dry with a bit of grass on the same. One expects runs aplenty on this track, with the dimensions of the ground aiding six-hitting. Pacers can inflict some damage early, while spin will also come into play. The third T20I at this venue saw India score 201 runs. SA perished for 95.

Conditions and streaming details

According to Cricbuzz, there is a 40% forecast for thunderstorms on December 17. Hence, overcast conditions could benefit the pacers. As far as the broadcast details are concerned, one can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming is available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Here is the head-to-head record

These two teams have met each other a total of 91 times in ODIs. SA have an advantage over the Men in Blue with 50 victories, while India registered 38 wins. Three matches ended without a result. SA and India recently clashed in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter. The latter claimed a 243-run win, defending 326, in Kolkata.