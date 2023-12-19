IPL 2024: RCB buy Alzarri Joseph for Rs. 11.5 crore

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:42 pm Dec 19, 202303:42 pm

Joseph owns the best figures in IPL history.

West Indies's star pacer Alzarri Joseph will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB bought the pacer for a staggering sum of Rs. 11.5 crore in the auction event. Joseph can set the speed gun on fire and his ability to nail yorkers makes him an even greater asset. Here we look at his stats.

Over 100 T20 wickets for Joseph

Joseph has raced to 121 T20 wickets in 101 games with his economy being 8.50. Meanwhile, his average is under 25, which speaks volumes of his wicket-taking abilities. He has recorded three four-wicket hauls and a couple of fifers in the format. The 26-year-old has also made a significant mark in the IPL and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as well.

Best figures in IPL history

Joseph made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2019. He claimed 6/12 in the contest, the best individual figures in IPL to date. The pacer, who was released by Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2024 auction, owns 20 wickets in 19 IPL games at an economy of 9.19. In 44 CPL games, he has scalped 48 wickets at an economy of 8.26.

Here are his T20I numbers

Joseph made his T20I debut against India in July last year. Having played 19 games in the format, he has raced to 32 wickets with his economy rate being 8.77. The tally includes a five-wicket haul as well. No other WI bowler has taken more T20I wickets since Joseph's debut in the format.