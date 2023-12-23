Tahlia McGrath slams her second successive fifty versus INDW

By Rajdeep Saha 06:04 pm Dec 23, 202306:04 pm

McGrath shared an 84-run stand alongside veteran Ellyse Perry (Photo credit: X/@AusWomenCricket)

Australian batter Tahlia McGrath has slammed her second successive half-century in the one-off Test against India Women at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The middle-order batter, who smashed a 56-ball 50 in the first innings, showed a fight on Day 3, scoring 73. She lifted the Aussies, who were down at 56/2 by adding two pivotal stands. It was a brilliant knock from McGrath.

McGrath shared two pivotal partnerships

McGrath walked into the crease when Australia were 56/2 after 13.5 overs. She shared an 84-run stand alongside veteran Ellyse Perry. Once Perry departed, McGrath defied India with another fifty-plus stand alongside Alyssa Healy. McGrath faced 177 balls and slammed 10 fours. She was finally dismissed by Harmanpreet Kaur after trying to defend a fullish delivery. AUSW were 206/4 when McGrath was dismissed.

McGrath averages 50.33 versus INDW

Playing her 5th match for the Aussies, McGrath's 73 takes her to 346 runs at 43.25. She registered her fourth fifty. Versus INDW, she owns 151 runs from two matches at 50.33. She registered her second fifty versus INDW.

She hammered 50 in the first innings

In the first innings, McGrath was Australia's top scorer with a 50-run knock. McGrath added 80 runs with opener Beth Mooney, who departed for 40. McGrath reached her half-century off 52 deliveries, the fastest by an Australian in WTests.