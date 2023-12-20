IPL 2024 auction: LSG add depth with Mavi, Willey signings

IPL 2024 auction: LSG add depth with Mavi, Willey signings

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:40 am Dec 20, 202312:40 am

Lucknow Super Giants roped in Shivam Mavi for Rs. 6.4 crore (Phioto credit: X/@ICC)

Lucknow Super Giants were another team that didn't make much noise at the 2024 Indian Premier League auction. LSG trusted most of their core players and made some minor changes to their roster at the event. They went big for local speedster Shivam Mavi while also adding other names to the mix. They finished third last season and lost to MI in the Eliminator.

LSG are a very well-oiled unit with two consecutive playoff appearances in the last two seasons. Eventually, they lost to MI in the Eliminator. They will aim to take the next step heading into a new season. LSG had most of their bases covered ahead of the auction and they made some decent signings. Mavi leads the show with Ashton Turner another key addition.

The key players retained by LSG

KL Rahul will continue to captain LSG in IPL 2024. Marcus Stoinis, who scored 408 runs last season will be key. Ravi Bishnoi﻿, who was LSG's highest wicket-taker last season with 16 wickets leads the spin department. The likes of Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock, and Mark Wood form the crux. Other retentions included Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, and Amit Mishra.

Purse, trade window, and list of retained players

LSG had the lowest budget of Rs. 13.15 crore for the auction. Earlier, LSG traded Devdutt Padikkal from Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Avesh Khan. List of retained players: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

Here are their signings at the auction

LSG had their starting 11 sorted even before the IPL 2024 auction. But they added some decent backup players for the upcoming season. LSG's signings in IPL 2024: Shivam Mavi (Rs. 6.4 crore), Arshin Kulkarni Rs. (20 lakh), M Siddarth (Rs. 2.4 crore), Ashton Turner (Rs. 1 crore), David Willey (Rs. 2 crore), and Md Arshad Khan (Rs. 20 lakh).

A look at LSG's complete squad

LSG squad for IPL 2024: KL Rahul (wicketkeeper & captain), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Devdutt Padikkal (Traded in from RR), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, M Siddarth, and Arshin Kulkarni.

Here are the key takeaways

Mavi will be a key figure and is seen as a direct replacement for Avesh. Injuries have plagued Mavi's growth of late. England's Willey is a solid T20 personnel. He brings plenty to the table. Similarly, uncapped Siddharth will add depth to the spin attack. The slow Lucknow pitch will help the left-arm spinner immensely. Lastly, Turner can be vital when called upon.