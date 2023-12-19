Kolkata Knight Riders get KS Bharat for his base price

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Kolkata Knight Riders get KS Bharat for his base price

By Rajdeep Saha 03:28 pm Dec 19, 202303:28 pm

KS Bharat will play for KKR (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

In the Indian Premier League 2024 auction set three which had wicketkeepers in the fray, Kolkata Knight Riders went on to get KS Bharat. KKR, who opened their account in the auction, purchased Bharat for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh. Notably, DC roped in Tristan Stubbs for Rs. 50 lakh just before KKR got Bharat. Here are the details.

2/4

Bharat was named as Kishan's replacement in India's Test squad

On Sunday, India's wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan withdrew from the Test squad ahead of the upcoming two-match series against South Africa. The youngster will fly back home due to personal reasons. Bharat was named as Kishan's replacement for the series. The India A skipper, who is already in South Africa, has been included in the main team.

3/4

A look at his IPL journey

In the IPL 2021 auction, Bharat was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh. He went on to score 191 runs from 8 matches at 38.20. In IPL 2022, Bharat went on to represent Delhi Capitals, who bought him for Rs. 2 crore. In two matches, Bharat scored eight runs.

4/4

Over 1,200 T20 runs

Bharat has played 74 T20 matches, scoring 1,266 runs at just 19.78. He owns six fifties. Notably, Bharat is closing in on 5,000 First-Class runs. He has 4,878 runs at a decent 36.40.