Philip Salt becomes England's fifth centurion in T20Is: Key stats

Sports

By Rajdeep Saha 03:33 am Dec 17, 202303:33 am

Salt slammed 109* versus WI (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England opener Philip Salt hammered a solid unbeaten century in the third T20I versus West Indies in St George's, Grenada. WI posted a commendable 222/6 in 20 overs, riding on Nicholas Pooran's 82. In response, Salt and Jos Buttler added 115 runs to set the base before the former gained authority. He has now become England's fifth centurion in T20Is. Here are the stats.

A consistent knock from Salt in a big chase

Salt made sure he batted until the end and helped his side cap off a stunning win. Besides his massive partnership alongside Buttler, the 27-year-old shared pivotal stands alongside Liam Livingstone and Harry Brook. Salt got to his fifty from 26 balls in the eighth over. He helped England manage the asking rate. He got to his fifty from 51 balls, maintaining the consistency.

Salt joins an elite list

Salt was magnificent to watch as he struck 109* from 56 balls. He slammed four fours and nine sixes, striking at 194.64. As per ESPNcricinfo, Salt has now become the fifth centurion for England in T20Is. He has joined the likes of Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, and Buttler. Salt also posted the highest score by an Englishman versus WI, surpassing Hales (99).

Maiden T20 century for Salt

In 19 matches, Salt now owns 482 runs in T20Is at 30.12. He registered his maiden century, besides owning two fifties. He also hammered his maiden T20 ton and is nearing the 5,000-run mark (4,979). He owns 180 T20 sixes.

Summary of the 3rd T20I

WI were reduced to 8/2 before Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran added a fifty-plus stand. Pooran also stitched crucial stands alongside Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford to help WI manage 222/6. The southpaw hit 82 from 45 balls. In response, England got a dream start as Salt added flavor. England needed 83 runs from the final five overs and got the job done.

Do you know?

Salt now owns the fifth-highest individual score versus WI in T20Is. He has also become just the seventh batter to smash a T20I century versus WI.