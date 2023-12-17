England chase 223-run target versus WI in 3rd T20I: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:55 am Dec 17, 202302:55 am

England beat WI in 3rd T20I (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England completed a mammoth chase of 223 runs versus West Indies in the 3rd T20I to keep their hopes alive in the five-match series. England, who were 2-0 down, won the third encounter by seven wickets with one ball to spare. This is their highest successful run-chase against West Indies in T20Is. WI posted 222/6 before Philip Salt's 109* helped England win. Here's more.

Summary of the 3rd T20I

WI were reduced to 8/2 before Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran added a fifty-plus stand. Pooran also stitched crucial stands alongside Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford to help WI manage 222/6. The southpaw hit 82 from 45 balls. In response, England got a dream start with Salt and Jos Buttler adding 115 runs. Salt continued his exploits and slammed a fine century.

Pooran attains this unique record for WI in T20Is

Pooran's 82 was laced with six fours and six sixes. He struck at 182.22. With the help of his six sixes, Pooran has become the second West Indies batter after Chris Gayle (124) to slam 100-plus sixes (105). Pooran has raced to 1,762 runs at 26.29. He registered his 11th fifty. In 12 matches versus England, Pooran has 335 runs at 30.45 (50s: 3).

A 33rd T20 fifty for Pooran

Overall in the 20-over format, Pooran has registered his 33rd fifty. He also owns two centuries. He is now nearing the 6,000-run mark in the format (5,961) at an average of over 25. He has 407 sixes in T20s.

Salt becomes the fifth centurion for England in T20Is

Salt was magnificent to watch as he struck 109* from 56 balls. He slammed four fours and nine sixes, striking at 194.64. As per ESPNcricinfo, Salt has now become the fifth centurion for England in T20Is. He has joined the likes of Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, and Buttler. He has posted the highest score by an Englishman versus WI, surpassing Hales (99).

Maiden T20 fifty for Salt

In 19 matches, Salt now owns 482 runs in T20Is at 30.12. He registered his maiden century, besides owning two fifties. He also hammered his maiden T20 ton and is nearing the 5,000-run mark (4,979). He owns 180 T20 sixes.

Buttler slams his 21st T20I half-century

Buttler struck a fine 34-ball 51, hitting five fours and two sixes. In 112 T20Is, Buttler has 2,861 runs at 34.89. He registered his 21st T20I fifty. In 14 matches versus WI, Buttler has raced to 299 runs at 29.90 (50s: 2). In 43 away T20Is (home of opposition), Buttler has 1,129 runs at 34.21 (50s: 11). He now owns 100 fours.

WI and ENG post these records with their totals

WI's 222/6 is their fifth-highest T20I total and the second-highest versus England. It's their 13th score of 200-plus in T20Is. The Three Lions also posted their fifth-highest T20I score and their highest versus WI. It's their 19th score of 200-plus as well.