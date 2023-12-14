SA vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal registers his third T20I half-century

SA vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal registers his third T20I half-century

By Rajdeep Saha 11:41 pm Dec 14, 2023

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a crucial role in helping his side post a mammoth 201/7 (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a crucial role in helping his side post a mammoth 201/7 in 20 overs against South Africa in the third T20I on Thursday. Yashasvi was key in helping India maintain a positive mindset at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. He also shared a crucial century-plus stand alongside centurion Suryakumar Yadav. Here we decode his stats.

Yashasvi chips in with a fine knock

Yashasvi gave India a breezy start alongside Shubman Gill before the visitors lost two wickets to be reeling at 29/2. Thereafter alongside Suryakumar, the left-handed batter put on a solid 112-run partnership to lay the foundation for a big total. Yashasvi was finally dismissed in the final ball of the 14th over by Tabraiz Shamsi. Both Yashasvi and Suryakumar hit boundaries once settled.

A 41-ball 60 for the southpaw

Yashasvi hit 60 from 41 balls. His knock was laced with six fours and three sixes. He struck at 146.34. In 15 T20Is, he now owns 430 runs at 33.08. He slammed his third half-century in T20Is. Playing his 5th T20I away (home of opposition), he now owns 103 runs. He slammed his maiden fifty.

14th T20 fifty for Yashasvi

Playing his 80th T20 encounter, Yashasvi has raced to 2,250 runs at an average of over 30. He hit his 14th T20 fifty, besides also owning two tons. He owns 95 sixes now in the 20-over format.