Punjab Kings buy Chris Woakes for Rs. 4.20 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 02:59 pm Dec 19, 202302:59 pm

Woakes will play for Punjab in IPL 2024 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England all-rounder Chris Woakes will play for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024 season after the franchise bought his services for Rs. 4.20 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders opened the bid but PBKS stayed strong and went and got the player for a valuable sum. Woakes last featured in the IPL 2021 season. He can bring immense value as a bowling all-rounder.

Woakes: Decoding his IPL journey and stats

Woakes made his IPL debut in 2017 with the Kolkata Knight Riders. He claimed 17 scalps at 22.70. In 2018, Woakes represented Royal Challengers Bangalore. He played five matches and claimed eight scalps. In IPL 2021, he played for Delhi Capitals, taking five scalps. Overall, Woakes has claimed 30 scalps at 21.93 in the cash-rich league.