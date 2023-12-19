IPL 2024: CSK buy Daryl Mitchell for Rs. 14 crore

1/3

Sports 1 min read

IPL 2024: CSK buy Daryl Mitchell for Rs. 14 crore

By Parth Dhall 02:44 pm Dec 19, 202302:44 pm

Daryl Mitchell saw himself in a bidding war (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who was on the radar of many franchises, has been sold to Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Mitchell has fetched a whopping sum of Rs. 14 crore at the event. The right-handed batter made merry for the Black Caps in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Here are further details.

2/3

Second-most runs for NZ in WC 2023

Mitchell was the second-highest run-scorer for NZ in the 2023 ICC World Cup. He smashed 552 runs from 10 matches at an incredible average of 69.00. He was only behind the talented Rachin Ravindra in terms of runs among the Kiwi batters. Mitchell slammed two tons and two half-centuries in the tournament. He played some impactful knocks as NZ reached the semi-finals.

3/3

Mitchell's stats in T20 cricket

Although Mitchell is new to the IPL, he has over 4,000 runs in T20 cricket. His tally includes 4,003 runs from 186 matches at an average of 30.79. Mitchell strikes at 135.14 in the format and owns 18 half-centuries.