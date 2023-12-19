IPL 2024: PBKS pick Harshal Patel for Rs. 11.75 crore

By Parth Dhall 02:26 pm Dec 19, 2023

Harshal Patel took 32 wickets in IPL 2021

Indian pacer Harshal Patel has been acquired by Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The right-arm seamer fetched a whopping sum of Rs. 11.75 crore. Harshal has been playing in the cash-rich league for over a decade. He has previously represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. He has also played for India in 25 T20Is.

Harshal took 32 wickets in IPL 2021

Harshal has emerged as a wicket-taker in the shortest format. The T20 specialist has a vicious slower ball that makes him a match-winner. He bagged the Purple Cap in IPL 2021 (32 wickets), playing for RCB. He equaled Dwayne Bravo's record for taking the most wickets in a season. However, lengthy injury spells coupled with inconsistency have dented his plight.

Harshal has 29 T20I wickets

Harshal made his T20I debut against New Zealand in 2021 on the back of his impressive IPL run. He was also included in India's squad for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. He has scalped 29 wickets from 25 T20Is at 26.55 so far. His economy rate reads 9.18. Notably, Harshal made his T20 debut for Haryana over a decade ago (2011).

Fastest Indian to 100 IPL wickets

Harshal has more than 200 T20 wickets, with over 100 coming in the IPL alone. He completed 100 IPL wickets in 81 matches and became the joint second-fastest to the milestone with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Harshal is only behind Kagiso Rabada and Lasith Malinga overall. In terms of innings (79), the former is the fastest Indian to complete the milestone.

A look at his IPL stats

As of now, Harshal has picked up 111 wickets from 91 matches at a remarkable average of 24.07 in the IPL. The tally includes two four-wicket hauls and a fifer. His best bowling figures read 5/27.