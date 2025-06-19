Decoding England and India's lowest team total at Headingley, Leeds
England and India will face each other in a five-match Test series, starting at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20.
England, who are seeking their 6th straight win at this venue in Test cricket, beat Team India here in 2021 by an innings and 76 runs.
Notably, this series begins England and India's journey in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.
Ahead of the first Test, we decode England and India's lowest team totals at Headingley, Leeds.
England
England posted 67 vs Australia in 2019
England own the joint-2nd-lowest total at Headingley. They scored 67 versus Australia in 2019 Ashes series.
After having packed Australia out for 179, England were bundled out for 67 as they conceded a 112-run lead.
Josh Hazlewood claimed 5 wickets with Pat Cummins taking a three-fer.
In response, Australia scored 246 next before England pulled off an unlikely heist.
England scored 362/9 in the 4th innings to win by one wicket. Ben Stokes hammered 135*.
India
India's lowest total here is 78
In 2021, England bowled India out for 78 in the 1st innings. Only 2 batters got to double digits as James Anderson and Craig Overton bagged three-fers.
England responded by scoring a mammoth 432, riding on Joe Root's 121.
India fell for 278 in the 3rd innings, losing by an innings and 76 runs. Ollie Robinson took a fifer.
Information
England vs India H2H record at Headingley
England and India have met each other 7 times at Headingley, Leeds. England have won four matches to India's two. One game has been drawn.