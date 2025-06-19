What's the story

England and India will face each other in a five-match Test series, starting at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20.

England, who are seeking their 6th straight win at this venue in Test cricket, beat Team India here in 2021 by an innings and 76 runs.

Notably, this series begins England and India's journey in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

Ahead of the first Test, we decode England and India's lowest team totals at Headingley, Leeds.