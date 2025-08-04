'Saiyaara' success feels like validation after 20 years: Mohit Suri

Suri said, "I try to take this time off and I sit, just waiting for phone calls to come. The collections are more than welcome and I'm very happy about it." "I'm very thankful. But after a very long time, I've had filmmakers, actors, common people, family, relatives — people from all walks of life...call me up, genuinely happy with the film."

Career journey

'Finally left some impact...'

Suri reflected on his career, saying, "I think all your life, you hear about those iconic films that deeply motivated you...whether it was Adi sir's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or Maine Pyaar Kiya." "If your film can even be mentioned in that list...when the same legendary filmmakers call you, you feel like maybe you've made a film that, after 20 years of work, has finally left some impact." The movie stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.