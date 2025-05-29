May 29, 202510:17 am

What's the story

The much-anticipated teaser for Ahaan Panday's debut film, Saiyaara, is set to be released on Friday, reported Mid-Day.

The romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films (YRF), is set to hit theaters on July 18.

Chopra has planned a six-week marketing strategy to promote the film and introduce Panday and his co-star Aneet Padda as Gen Z icons.

Padda won hearts with her performance in Big Girls Don't Cry and Salaam Venky.