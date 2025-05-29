Wait ends! Ahaan Panday-starrer 'Saiyaara' teaser to drop tomorrow
What's the story
The much-anticipated teaser for Ahaan Panday's debut film, Saiyaara, is set to be released on Friday, reported Mid-Day.
The romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films (YRF), is set to hit theaters on July 18.
Chopra has planned a six-week marketing strategy to promote the film and introduce Panday and his co-star Aneet Padda as Gen Z icons.
Padda won hearts with her performance in Big Girls Don't Cry and Salaam Venky.
Promotion plan
'Saiyaara' marketing strategy includes on-campus events and an online series
Chopra's marketing strategy for Saiyaara includes on-campus events at colleges in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Chandigarh.
Additionally, an exclusive online series will provide social media users with behind-the-scenes content that offers a glimpse into the lead actors's journey and their on-screen chemistry.
A source told Mid-Day, "Aditya sir wants to launch Ahaan and Aneet as the new faces to watch out for as he believes in their talent."
Film details
'Saiyaara' marks the first collaboration between YRF and Suri
Saiyaara is being billed as an intense love story that marks the first collaboration between YRF and Suri.
According to reports, much of the film was shot in 2024. In February this year, Suri filmed a grand music festival sequence at Vrundavan Studios in Malad, Mumbai, featuring 1,000 background artists.
Panday was seen performing on stage. At one point, he even leapt off the stage to further engage the audience.