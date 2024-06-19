In brief Simplifying... In brief Sharvari, the rising star, recalls her first meeting with Alia Bhatt, expressing her excitement about their upcoming film and Alia's compliment on her 'Vedaa' teaser.

She's eager to learn from seasoned actors like Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, viewing these opportunities as invaluable.

Unfazed by the pressure of working with superstars, Sharvari credits her confidence to her early career experience with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sharvari recalls her first meeting with Alia Bhatt

Sharvari's first meeting with Alia Bhatt has a 'Vedaa' connection

By Isha Sharma 01:14 pm Jun 19, 202401:14 pm

What's the story Sharvari, the emerging actor whose recent film Munjya grossed over ₹62 crore in just 12 days, has expressed her enthusiasm about collaborating with Alia Bhatt in Aditya Chopra's Spy Universe. In an exclusive interview with TOI, she recounted her first interaction with Bhatt and how it significantly boosted her confidence. The two are working together on the next installment of the Spy Universe.

First meeting

'I love her': Sharvari's praise for Bhatt

Sharvari recalled their first meeting, saying, "When I met Alia after we knew that we're going to do this film, the first thing she said to me was that your Vedaa teaser looks extremely fun." "That was a big compliment for me. Just for her to remember it and share it with me made me feel much more confident around her. One knows she's a big star and I love her." Vedaa will be released on Independence Day.

Learning opportunity

Sharvari anticipates learning from seasoned actors

Sharvari also expressed her eagerness about working with veteran actors like Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in the upcoming film. She perceives these opportunities as invaluable learning experiences. "I think I go in thinking of myself as a student and I think that not everybody gets an opportunity like this." "I feel one learns on set not only from superstars, but also from every person."

No pressure

The actor is unfazed by pressure of working with superstars

For her confidence around big stars, she credits her early career experience alongside Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2 for this confidence. "I'm not under pressure while working with big stars. I started with Rani ma'am and Saif sir," she explained, emphasizing her desire to learn from these superstars rather than feeling intimidated by their stature in the industry.