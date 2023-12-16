Box office: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' targeting Rs. 500cr in India

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

Box office: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' targeting Rs. 500cr in India

By Isha Sharma 03:12 pm Dec 16, 202303:12 pm

'Animal' box office collection after 15 days

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has emerged as a force to reckon with at the box office, becoming his career's most successful film. Even though a fortnight has passed since its release, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial hasn't run out of breath and continues to witness good collections. On Friday, it reportedly raked in about Rs. 8.3 crore, bringing its total collection to about Rs. 485.15cr in India. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Animal's box office success is noteworthy since the film is rated "A" (adults only) by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) due to its explicit sex scenes and gratuitous violence. Numerous critics and cine-goers have also blasted it on social media for its alleged glorification of toxic, brute characters and unchecked promotion of misogyny. Despite such polarizing reviews, however, the film has written its name in golden letters in Bollywood history.

3/7

'Animal' in numbers, potential competition ahead

Trade industry tracker Sacnilk reported that the film collected Rs. 8.3cr with an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.23% on its 15th day (Friday). The maximum turnout was recorded during the night shows (20.17%), followed by the evening shows (14.29%). Now, the film has chances to mint more money on Saturday and Sunday, but after the arrival of Dunki (December 21) and Salaar (December 22), it will begin receiving fewer shows and audiences.

4/7

What's the plot of 'Animal'

Released on December 1, Animal follows the complicated story of Ranvijay Balbir Singh (Kapoor), a son extremely obsessed with his father Balbir (Anil). All he has ever sought in his life is his father's validation, attention, and love. The twist in the tale occurs when Balbir is attacked, and Ranvijay takes it upon himself to nab the killers and dispatch them to death's door.

5/7

Besides Kapoor, Deol also being questioned over 'Animal'

Trigger warning: Rape. Deol's character Abrar—Ranvijay's archnemesis who appears only in the pre-climax—has come under the scanner for a marital rape scene. However, defending the controversial scene, the Soldier actor told The Quint, "I'm not trying to promote anything (toxicity). Yes, it (the rape scene) was required." "How do you showcase a character in such a short span, show what this man is capable of, what kind of person he is? All these scenes were required," he claimed.

6/7

Career: Upcoming films of Kapoor, Anil, Mandanna

Besides Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra installments (yet to go on floors), Kapoor doesn't have any confirmed projects. To recall, he earlier mentioned he would take a paternity break post Animal. However, the buzz is high that he has been chosen to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, slated to go on floors early next year. Meanwhile, Anil will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter in January 2024, while Mandanna has Pushpa 2 and The Girlfriend in the pipeline.

7/7

Poll Do you think 'Animal' is a misogynistic film?